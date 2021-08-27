Advertisement
Pedestrian dead after crash with train south of Edmonton
Published Friday, August 27, 2021 2:31PM MDT
A sign for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in English and French along with the crest of the RCMP. (Shutterstock)
EDMONTON -- A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a train in the Maskwacis, Alta., area on Friday, RCMP said.
The train struck the 39-year-old man near the intersection of Highway 2A and Highway 611E on the Samson Cree Nation.
Police and fire were on scene investigating the crash.