

Laine Mitchell , CTV Edmonton





The pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Chinatown Sunday night has died.

The collision happened in the area of 97 Street and 106 Avenue. Police said a cargo van struck a man in his 80s and continued driving.

The senior was rushed to hospital but later died.

EPS saw the suspect vehicle a few blocks away from the collision location a short while later. The driver was taken into custody and released.

The Major Collision Investigation Section continues to investigate.

The area was closed for a period of time Sunday night.

While police were still on scene, another man who was walking in the area was hit and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

That driver was charged for failing to yield.