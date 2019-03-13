Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Pedestrian hit by car in north Edmonton
One person was hit by a car on Wednesday morning. (EVAN DLIPPENSTEIN/CTV EDMONTON)
CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 7:41AM MDT
One person suffered minor injuries after a car hit a pedestrian on 82 Street and 128 Avenue NW on Wednesday morning.
A small, hatchback car was travelling southbound when it hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
Police say the driver initially left the scene, but returned shortly after.
Traffic was closed for a short time on 82 Street while police investigated.