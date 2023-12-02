EDMONTON
Edmonton

    Pedestrian hit by semi truck on QEII near Red Deer Friday

    RCMP, rcmp generic

    A pedestrian was hit by a semi truck in Gasoline Alley near Red Deer on Friday. 

    The crash happened around 3:15 p.m.

    The pedestrian was seriously hurt and was flown to a hospital in Calgary. 

    The driver of the truck stayed to speak with police. 

    No other details have been released. 

