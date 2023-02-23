Pedestrian hit, critically injured on QEII last week identified

Police have identified a pedestrian who was hit on the QEII in central Alberta last week.

The man was hit at the 32 Street exit near Red Deer on Feb. 16.

Mounties initially reported the man had been killed, but later issued a correction, saying the pedestrian had been airlifted to hospital in Edmonton in critical condition.

On Thursday, police issued an update saying the man remains in hospital, and they have not been able to identify him.

On Saturday, an update saying that the man had been identified and his family had been contacted was released by RCMP.