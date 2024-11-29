EDMONTON
    • Pedestrian hospitalized after Friday morning crash in central Edmonton

    A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Friday morning.

    Emergency crews were called to 107 Avenue and 110 Street at 7:15 a.m. for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

    A 44-year-old woman was taken to hospital by EMS.

    The driver stayed on scene and did not report any injuries.

    No further information has been released.

