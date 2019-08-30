

CTV News Edmonton





An Edmonton woman is facing a total of 11 charges in connection with the theft of a vehicle and a subsequent hit-and-run that left a pedestrian in hospital.

Strathcona County RCMP says a female suspect stole a vehicle from a Sherwood Park home before hitting a pedestrian at Sherwood Drive and Lakeland Drive just after 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 22 and fleeing the scene.

The female pedestrian, 55, was taken to hospital where she remains in stable condition.

Police say officers soon after responded to reports of single car collision involving the stolen vehicle at Baseline Road and Crimson Drive.

Tayler Lane Rozak, 25, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, fail to remain, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle among other charges.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen a silver Honda CRV near the Aspen Shopping Plaza in the early hours of Aug. 22 to contact them.