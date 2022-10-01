Pedestrian in hospital after early morning crash near Red Deer

A woman was struck by a car along the highway near Red Deer early Saturday morning.

Blackfalds RCMP were called to a single-car crash on Highway 2, north of the 32 Street overpass, around 3:30 a.m.

Police say a woman, 54, was reportedly walking on the highway when she was hit by a northbound car.

The driver stayed at the scene and was not injured. Officers say alcohol is not a factor.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, where she remains in stable condition.