EDMONTON -- A 39-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run in west Edmonton early Friday morning.

The Edmonton Police Service responded to a report of a collision in the area of 157 Street and 99 Avenue just after 4:15 a.m.

A truck struck a pedestrian and fled the scene westbound on 99 Avenue, EPS said.

The 39-year-old man remains in hospital.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time and after the crash, including homeowners or drivers who have dash cam footage of a truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.