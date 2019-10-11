Pedestrian involved in crash in northeast Edmonton, 66 Street partially closed
Police are investigating after a crash involving a pedestrian on Oct. 11, 2019. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 9:04AM MDT
Police are investigating after a crash involving a pedestrian in northeast Edmonton.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at 66 Street and 128 Avenue around 8 a.m.
Officers closed 66 Street southbound, but one lane of northbound traffic is still open.
This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.