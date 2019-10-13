Pedestrian involved in northeast collision
Police were called to a pedestrian collision near 118 Avenue and 66 Street sometime before 2 p.m. Oct. 13.
Published Sunday, October 13, 2019 4:38PM MDT
A pedestrian was sent to hospital for precautionary reasons after being involved in a collision in north Edmonton, police say.
The incident happened at 118 Avenue and 66 Street sometime before 2 p.m.
The driver called police.
Edmonton Police Service says the man was sent for a pre-cautionary check-up.
There is no decision yet on possible charges, police said.