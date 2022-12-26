Pedestrian killed in Christmas Day crash

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a Christmas Day crash that killed a pedestrian in west Edmonton.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a call that a woman had been hit by a vehicle going east on 95 Avenue, west of 170 Street.

The 20-year-old woman was taken to hospital and died shortly after.

The driver is cooperating with police, and officers are asking anyone else who saw the woman in the area or witnessed the crash to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.