Pedestrian killed in crash west of Edmonton

A 72-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Stony Plain Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Range Road 275 and Greybriar Drive around 9 p.m.

The female pedestrian was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

The 32-year-old man driving the vehicle remained on scene.

Police say the cause of the crash is not believed to be criminal in nature.