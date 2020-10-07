EDMONTON -- One person is dead after a collision on Highway 16A west of Spruce Grove on Wednesday morning.

According to RCMP, a pedestrian was hit by a truck around 6 a.m. and died at the scene.

The highway is closed to eastbound traffic between Veterans Boulevard and Jennifer Heil Road.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.