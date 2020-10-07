EDMONTON -- One person is dead after a collision on Highway 16A west of Spruce Grove on Wednesday morning.

According to RCMP, a pedestrian was hit by a truck around 6 a.m. and died at the scene.

The highway is closed to eastbound traffic between Veterans Boulevard and Jennifer Heil Road.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Plse retwt: An incident occured involving a pedestrian early this AM on Hwy 16A EB, just E of Vet Blvd. Hwy 16A EB is closed between Vet & Jennifer Heil Rd, WB lanes are not effected. The EB lanes may b closed until 12. EB traffic is detoured 2 Hwys 16 & 628. Avoid the area. — Town of Stony Plain (@StonyPlainAB) October 7, 2020

This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.