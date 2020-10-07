Advertisement
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash west of Edmonton
Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020 8:08AM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 7, 2020 8:15AM MDT
A pedestrian was hit by a truck travelling eastbound on Highway 16A Wednesday morning and died at the scene, police said.
EDMONTON -- One person is dead after a collision on Highway 16A west of Spruce Grove on Wednesday morning.
According to RCMP, a pedestrian was hit by a truck around 6 a.m. and died at the scene.
The highway is closed to eastbound traffic between Veterans Boulevard and Jennifer Heil Road.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.