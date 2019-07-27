A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

Edmonton police and emergency services were called to the report of a collision on Gateway Boulevard northbound between 41 Avenue SW and the Gateway Park Information Centre at approximately 4:40 p.m.

Police say it was reported that a male pedestrian ran into traffic and was struck by a Ford Expedition SUV travelling northbound on Gateway Boulevard.

The 57-year-old man died on scene.

The female driver and passenger in the SUV were not injured.

Vehicles currently travelling northbound on Gateway Boulevard in the area are encouraged to take the 41 Ave SW exit or merge left to travel through the area.

The major collision investigations section is investigating the collision.