Pedestrian killed in Highway 16 collision
RCMP say a pedestrian was struck on Highway 16 near Elk Island late Saturday night.
Published Sunday, May 12, 2019 10:31AM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 12, 2019 11:22AM MDT
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating a fatal collision that happened Saturday evening near Elk Island.
Police said a person was struck in the east bound lane of Highway 16.
Officers are not releasing information about the victim.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area. Highway 16 was reopened around midnight.