EDMONTON -- A transport truck hit and killed a pedestrian on Highway 16 Monday night, RCMP said.

The truck was westbound on Highway 16 when it struck a man who crossed its path on the right lane just west of Mundare, Alta.

The pedestrian, a 43-year-old man from Blackfalds, died on scene, RCMP said. The 47-year-old driver was not injured.

The name of the victim will not be released and charges are not anticipated, police said.

The crash is under investigation.