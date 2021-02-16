Advertisement
Pedestrian killed in highway crash east of Edmonton
Published Tuesday, February 16, 2021 3:00PM MST
RCMP (File - Sean Amato/CTV News)
EDMONTON -- A transport truck hit and killed a pedestrian on Highway 16 Monday night, RCMP said.
The truck was westbound on Highway 16 when it struck a man who crossed its path on the right lane just west of Mundare, Alta.
The pedestrian, a 43-year-old man from Blackfalds, died on scene, RCMP said. The 47-year-old driver was not injured.
The name of the victim will not be released and charges are not anticipated, police said.
The crash is under investigation.