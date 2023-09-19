Edmonton

    Pedestrian killed in highway crash south of Edmonton

    Maskwacis map

    A pedestrian was killed in a highway collision south of Edmonton Monday night.

    Maskwacis RCMP were called to the crash on Highway 2A, north of the townsite, just after 9:30 p.m., and found a dead person.

    The road was closed for a number of hours overnight but has since reopened to traffic, police said.

    RCMP did not release more information about the crash or victim.

