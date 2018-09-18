A 23-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in northeast Edmonton Tuesday morning.

Police and emergency services responded to a report of a collision in the area of 66 Street and 136 Avenue at approximately 8:43 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive woman who was struck by a Dodge Ram.

The woman was treated by EMS but she succumbed to her injuries on scene.

EPS said the driver, a 73-year-old man, struck the woman as he exited a gas station. Investigators believe the man was looking north to merge onto southbound traffic when he struck the woman walking north on the sidewalk.

Speed and impairment are not considered factors in the collision.

Charges are pending against the driver, EPS said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call EPS or Crime Stoppers.