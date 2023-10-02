Edmonton

    • Pedestrian killed in QEII crash near Edmonton

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

    An Edmonton man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in the Leduc area Monday morning.

    Two pedestrians were walking on the northbound lanes of the QEII near Township Road 492 when they were hit by separate vehicles at around 6 a.m., RCMP said.

    A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries and a 48-year-old man died on scene, police said.

    The RCMP did not release any information about the drivers.

    The road reopened to traffic later in the morning.

    What you need to know about the election of a new Speaker

    On Tuesday, MPs will be electing a new Speaker of the House of Commons, in the wake of Anthony Rota's resignation. It will be a day for the Canadian political history books, as well as a day full of pomp and procedure. Here's what you need to know about the role, the contenders, and the process.

