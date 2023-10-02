Pedestrian killed in QEII crash near Edmonton

An Edmonton man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in the Leduc area Monday morning.

Two pedestrians were walking on the northbound lanes of the QEII near Township Road 492 when they were hit by separate vehicles at around 6 a.m., RCMP said.

A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries and a 48-year-old man died on scene, police said.

The RCMP did not release any information about the drivers.

The road reopened to traffic later in the morning.