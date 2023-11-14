Pedestrian killed in train crash in east Edmonton

EDMONTON
    A man is dead after he was hit by a freight train in east Edmonton Monday night.

    The 64-year-old pedestrian was struck by an eastbound train in the area of 50 Street and Sherwood Park Freeway.

    "His body was discovered shortly after by railway employees as the train returned westbound," the Edmonton Police Service said in a release on Tuesday.

    EPS and Canadian Pacific Railway investigated the crash.

    The death was deemed non-criminal and charges will not be laid, EPS said.

