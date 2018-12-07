A 26-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a truck on the Yellowhead Trail Friday morning.

EPS responded to a report of a crash at Yellowhead Trail and 66 Street at approximately 8:30 a.m. Officers were told the man stepped out in front of a three-tonne truck headed eastbound on Yellowhead Trail between 67 and 68 Street.

The 26-year-old was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The truck driver remained on scene and no charges are being laid, EPS said.

The road has reopened, and police will continue to investigate the crash.