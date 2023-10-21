Edmonton

    • Pedestrian killed on Highway 2 near Maskwacis Saturday

    A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle near on Highway 2 near Maskwacis Saturday afternoon.

    Around 1:45, Highway 2 northbound near Highway 611 was closed while RCMP investigated.

    Drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible. Traffic southbound on Highway 2 was expected to be slow during the closure, which was expected to last several hours.

    No other details on the crash were given. 

