Pedestrian killed on Sturgeon County highway

A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 37 in Sturgeon County on Tuesday.

Police are consulting the medical examiner's office to identify the man, but believe he was in his 30s.

Investigators say he was wearing dark clothing when he was hit near Range Road 270 around 6:40 p.m.

He died at the scene.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call Morinville RCMP or Crime Stoppers.