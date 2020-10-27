EDMONTON -- RCMP is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a collision on Highway 2A Monday night.

The collision happened about three kilometres north of Maskwachis in the northbound lane of Highway 2A. RCMP arrived on scene at 10:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was a 51-year-old man from Ermineskin First Nation.

RCMP said visibility was poor due to a mix of rain and snow at the time of the collision.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.