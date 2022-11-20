Pedestrian killed while jaywalking on west Edmonton street: police

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by two vehicles on 170 Street near 95 Avenue on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the area shortly after 7:30 p.m.

It was reported to police that the pedestrian was jaywalking across 170 Street Street when he was hit by a 2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara. He was then hit a second time by a 1999 Honda Civic driving in the adjacent lane.

The 77-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police are still investigating, but say speed and impairment are not considered to be factors in this case.

Anyone with information about the crash or who has dashcam video is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.