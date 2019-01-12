Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle
Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton
Published Saturday, January 12, 2019 6:10PM MST
A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries Saturday afternoon after being struck by a minivan.
Police say the collision happened just after noon at an intersection in the area of 116 Street and 105 Avenue.
The intersection does have a marked crosswalk, however it’s unknown whether the pedestrian was crossing it at the time.
Officers remain on scene as the investigation is ongoing.
