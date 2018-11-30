

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton police are investigating the hit-and-run of a 50-year-old woman Friday morning.

Police were called around 8:30 a.m. to an alley near 119 Avenue and 105 Street, where a seriously hurt woman had been found.

Police were told she had been hit by a black or dark grey smaller SUV that fled the scene.

She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The major collision investigation section is investigating and looking for witnesses or information related to the incident.

Those with information are asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.