Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run
Police are looking for witnesses of a hit-and-run or information about the vehicle believed to be involved, a black or dark grey smaller SUV. Submitted.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 6:39PM MST
Edmonton police are investigating the hit-and-run of a 50-year-old woman Friday morning.
Police were called around 8:30 a.m. to an alley near 119 Avenue and 105 Street, where a seriously hurt woman had been found.
Police were told she had been hit by a black or dark grey smaller SUV that fled the scene.
She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The major collision investigation section is investigating and looking for witnesses or information related to the incident.
Those with information are asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.