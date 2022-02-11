Pedestrian struck by LRT in south Edmonton

Emergency crews are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by an LRT Friday evening.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a southbound train struck them as it was leaving the South Campus/Fort Edmonton Park Station.

Police told CTV News that the injured person was taken to hospital as a precaution, and it is expected they make a full recovery.

The Edmonton Transit Service warned riders on social media that South Campus trains are experiencing delays due to the incident.

No further information was available.