

CTV Edmonton





An LRT train has struck a pedestrian in north east Edmonton.



The collision, which police describe as non-criminal in nature, happened around 7:00 p.m. at the train crossing on 82 Street near 112 Avenue. The male victim was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.



Police have shut down 82 Street, between 112 and 114 Avenues, as they investigate the incident.



Bus and LRT service is also affected in that area. Police advise that transit contingency plans can be found on the City of Edmonton social media accounts.



More to come...