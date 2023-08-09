Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Leduc

Only one northbound lane on Highway 2 in Leduc was open early Wednesday morning because of a serious crash.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle about one kilometre north of 50 Avenue, according to RCMP.

Mounties did not describe the pedestrian's condition in a 4 a.m. traffic notice.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived at the scene, something on the ground had been covered by a sheet. Shoes lay on the ground not far away. A red Ram 1500 with damage to its front end was parked nearby.

A collision reconstructionist was on the way, RCMP also said.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.