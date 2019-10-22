Pedestrian struck on southeast Edmonton crosswalk dies
Police were called to the scene of a serious crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at 85 Street and 83 Avenue on Sunday around 5 p.m.
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 5:30PM MDT
The 60-year-old woman hit by a vehicle on a southeast Edmonton crosswalk on Oct. 6 succumbed to her injuries.
A married couple was crossing the street near 85 Street and 83 Avenue when they were hit by a Dodge Caravan that had been seen driving erratically, police said.
On Oct. 6, police told CTV News Edmonton the victim's husband, a 63-year-old man, was in stable condition.
Charges have not been laid against the 76-year-old driver, police said.
The EPS Major Collision Investigation Section is investigating the crash.