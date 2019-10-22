The 60-year-old woman hit by a vehicle on a southeast Edmonton crosswalk on Oct. 6 succumbed to her injuries.

A married couple was crossing the street near 85 Street and 83 Avenue when they were hit by a Dodge Caravan that had been seen driving erratically, police said.

On Oct. 6, police told CTV News Edmonton the victim's husband, a 63-year-old man, was in stable condition.

Charges have not been laid against the 76-year-old driver, police said.

The EPS Major Collision Investigation Section is investigating the crash.