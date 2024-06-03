Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in hit-and-run incident in Parkland County

A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck in a hit-and-run incident early Monday morning in Parkland County.

Parkland RCMP, Parkland Fire and Alberta Health Services responded to the collision at 12:20 a.m. on Highway 16 near Range Road 35.

According to police, a grey 2012 - 2014 Chevrolet Orlando was travelling east on the Yellowhead when it collided with a pedestrian who was crossing the highway.

The vehicle did not stop after hitting the pedestrian and continued east, fleeing the scene.

The victim was airlifted to hospital by STARS air ambulance.

RCMP said in a release that the vehicle sustained damage on the front of the driver's side.

Police are asking for public assistance in locating the suspect and the vehicle involved.

If you have any information regarding the hit-and-run, call Parkland RCMP at 824-220-7267.

To leave an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by using the P3 Tips online tool.