Edmonton police said a woman was in hospital early Thursday afternoon, after she was hit by a vehicle.

Police said the female pedestrian was struck just before 1 p.m. in the intersection of 79 Street and 118 Avenue.

The woman was treated on the scene by paramedics, and taken to hospital.

Less than an hour after the collision, police said the intersection would be shut down for several hours while officers investigated, drivers were advised to avoid the area.

More to come…