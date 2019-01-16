Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Pedestrian taken to hospital in life-threatening condition
A pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Wednesday morning. (DAVE MITCHELL/CTV EDMONTON)
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 9:17AM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 16, 2019 12:08PM MST
A man has been taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after he was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at Stony Plain Road and 215 Street.
Police have not said what kind of vehicle was involved in the crash, but could be seen examining a dump truck at the scene.
Stony Plain Road was closed for several hours after the crash, but has now been reopened.