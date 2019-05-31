

CTV Edmonton





Residents in the Trout Lake area of the Peerless Trout First Nation have been ordered to evacuate immediately and go to Red Earth Creek.

The order was issued around 8:15 a.m. on Friday morning.

The community has been on evacuation alert all week after a wildfire broke out nearby on Sunday.

The remainder of the first nation is still on evacuation alert and should be prepared to leave at any time.

More to come…