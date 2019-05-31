Residents in the Trout Lake area of the Peerless Trout First Nation have been ordered to evacuate immediately and go to Red Earth Creek.

The order was issued around 8:15 a.m. on Friday morning.

The community has been on evacuation alert all week after a wildfire broke out nearby on Sunday.

The remainder of the first nation is still on evacuation alert and should be prepared to leave at any time.

More to come… 