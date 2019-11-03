EDMONTON -- Hundreds came out dawning their finest Halloween costumes Saturday for 100.3 The Bear’s 27th annual Halloween Howler.

For the first time the event was held at the River Cree Resort & Casino.

“It was just time to reboot some things. The River Cree allows us certain freedom that we can’t get away with in the city. Some would say its kind like pirate land out here,” said The Bear morning show co-host Yukon Jack.

Jack added each year the costumes are mind blowing, from superheroes, clowns and villains.

“Costumes are always what blows this thing over and above. It’s truly spectacular, it’s arts and crafts on steroids,” said Jack.

“People go all out.”

Canadian band Sum 41 was the headliner act of the event, along with performances by The Lazys and Kane Incognito.