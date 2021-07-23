EDMONTON -- Alberta police chiefs are against the Alberta justice minister's proposal to allow pepper spray for self-defence.

The Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police (AACP) said in a joint statement that while they agree action needs to be taken in order to properly address hate crimes, allowing individuals to carry pepper spray could lead to “unintended consequences.”

Kaycee Madu, Alberta’s justice minister, penned a letter to two federal government ministers to stop hate crimes from happening. In it, he made two proposals, including amending the Criminal Code so people could carry and use pepper spray in self-defence.

“I suggest consideration be given to allowing individuals, including vulnerable persons, to carry capsaicin spray, commonly known as 'pepper spray,' for self-defence,” Madu said in the letter.

The letter was sent to David Lametti, federal justice minister and attorney general, and Bill Blair, public safety and emergency preparedness minister.

“Pepper spray would again be helpful in allowing personal defence when absolutely needed.”

Madu tweeted the full letter on Wednesday, saying “Albertans need to be able to defend themselves.”

Pepper spray is prohibited under the Criminal Code, along with any device designed to injure, immobilize, or incapacitate, like tear gas, mace, or other liquid sprays.

“It is sadly ironic that a vulnerable person carrying pepper spray for self-defence could quite possible receive a longer sentence than her attacker,” Madu said.

My letter to the federal ministers on hate-motivated crimes.



Albertans need to be able to defend themselves. Vulnerable people should be able to feel safe by carrying pepper spray.



And those found guilty need to spend more than 35 days in jail.



We urge them to take action. pic.twitter.com/y4EnP2heq4 — Kaycee Madu (@KayceeMaduYEG) July 21, 2021

The AACP said it “wholeheartedly” supports a “tough stance” on hate crimes but was not sure allowing pepper spray was the correct solution.

“This includes the potential risk that an increase in individuals carrying pepper spray could also lead to an increase in use for criminal purposes, as well as the potential for it to be used in crimes against the vulnerable members of the community that this proposal is intended to protect,” the police chiefs association said.

Chief Dale McFee, EPS police chief, said at Thursday’s Edmonton Police Commission meeting that he would like to see more details about the minister’s proposal and how pepper spray distribution would be controlled.

“Certainly there’s some concerns around safety and distribution and I’m not sure if that’s been talked about at this point in time,” McFee said. “Basically, how distribution will be controlled and preventions of keeping spray from getting into the wrong hands are obviously going to be of concern.”

MANDATORY MINIMUM SENTENCES FOR HATE CRIMES PROPOSED

The second suggestion proposed by Madu in the letter was creating mandatory minimum sentences for hate-motivated crimes.

“Hate-motivated crimes deserve special consideration under legislation due to the pervasive effect they have on faith and minority communities,” Madu said.

“Albertans need to know that when justice is brought upon those found responsible for a hate-motivated crime, perpetrators will be truly punished without the leniency that has been seen of late.”

For Madu, the two suggested options would “have a deterrent effect” on hate crimes and send a “strong message” that such attacks are “inexcusable in Canada.”

The AACP said hate crimes are “absolutely intolerable.” The association said it would reach out to Madu to get further “clarification” about his proposed solutions.

“We would like to find out more about the proposals and explore the benefits as well as any possible unintended consequences,” the association added. “We appreciate his strong resolve aimed at protecting individuals and communities impacted by these deplorable acts.”