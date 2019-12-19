EDMONTON -- An online fundraiser has been launched to buy coffee for Alberta's paramedics after they were told they'd no longer be given caffeinated beverages for free.

The campaign comes after an internal memo was posted on Twitter.

It appears to be from the associate executive director for Alberta Health Services EMS North Zone, notifying staff that Alberta Health Services will no longer be supplying coffee, tea or condiments at EMS facilities in that region.

The memo suggests that the North Zone is the last of Edmonton’s five AHS zones to stop providing caffeinated beverages to staff.

The Health Sciences Association of Alberta, the union that represents paramedics, tells CTV News Edmonton cutting out free coffee at EMS stations has been common practice in recent years.

Many Twitter users expressed concern about the move, speculating that it’s a cost-saving measure, but the memo provides no specific rationale.

By mid-day Thursday, the GoFundMe page, "A cup of coffee for Alberta’s EMS professionals," had raised nearly $900 of its $1,000 goal.