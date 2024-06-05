Permit denied for Boyle Street's overdose prevention site in south Edmonton

Boyle Street Community Services has been denied a permit to build an overdose prevention site in south Edmonton.

The facility would have been located in the Ritchie neighbourhood.

In a 126 page decision issued on Wednesday, the Edmonton Subdivision and Development Appeal Board said a permit that had been issued last November has been revoked.

The city says there was a lack of consultation about enhancing the natural surveillance and security of the parking areas.

Without the consultation, the permit was denied.

Mary-Ann Thurber of the city says BSCS will have to meet specific criteria if they wish to submit another development permit for the same use on the same site.

"For that to happen, the city would have to ensure the new application meets the requirements of the zoning bylaw. If the application does require a variance, one year would need to pass before the city can accept the application," she said in an email to CTV News Edmonton.

This is the second time a permit for the project has been denied.

Rob Bligh is a member of the group Scona Concerned Citizens and an appellant on the appeal to the city.

"We're very pleased that the Development Appeal Board ruled to revoke Boyle Street's development permit," he said.

Bligh says he's opposed to the proposed location of the site.

"When you look at the number of people that live within 500 metres of the proposed site, it is a very densely populated neighbourhood. And people that use an overdose prevention site are consuming fentanyl and meth, and they can't totally be in control when they leave the site," he said.

"To introduce them into a neighbourhood with everything from daycares to senior citizens to apartments, it just really doesn't make sense."

He's hoping the decision will lead BSCS officials to choose a new site.

"I think it needs to be an area that's not densely populated with people that live and work. It needs to be located in an area close to rehabilitation services that the province is putting in place. And that way, people that need help can get the full service that they need."

BSCS says the decision is frustrating.

"Today, we received the disappointing news regarding our overdose prevention site, known as Wolf Den," Elliot Tanti of BSCS wrote in an email to CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday. "This decision denies essential services for those we serve. The critical support that Overdose Prevention Sites provide is needed now more than ever.

"As we move forward, we will take the necessary time to consult with legal counsel and deliberate on our next steps. Our commitment to exploring all possible avenues remains unwavering, ensuring that this essential service is available in our community."

This is a developing story; more to come...