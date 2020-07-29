EDMONTON -- A bear that strolled into a campsite to swipe some unattended food has prompted the Alberta government to close part of Abraham Lake to the public.

Fish and Wildlife officers were called to a campsite along the lake Tuesday at around 2 p.m. for reports that the bear entered "multiple times" to feast, but was scared off by campers.

"Officers were also informed that the bear has been regularly seen in the area over the past few days," Fish and Wildlife said.

Out of precaution, they temporarily closed public access to an area of the lake southeast of Nordegg between Highway 11 and the northwest part of the lake, including all camping areas.

It will remain closed until Aug. 5 or until further notice.

Meanwhile, the agency is warning campers to properly store or dispose of any bear attractants for their own safety, including keeping food in airtight containers at least 100 metres from sleeping areas. For more tips on preventing bear encounters, visit the province's website.

Anyone who has a bear sighting or encounter can report it to the province's 24/7 Report a Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.