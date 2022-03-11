Person fatally shot on Kehewin Cree Nation; suspect shot by RCMP during investigation

Alberta's police watchdog agency is looking into the RCMP's shooting of a man northeast of Edmonton on Wednesday.

Police say the man was a suspect in a fatal shooting on Kehewin Cree Nation the evening of March 9.

Officers were looking for the 22-year-old when he reportedly left a home and a confrontation occurred, ending when "officers discharged their service weapons," RCMP said in a statement on Thursday.

The man was flown by STARS Air Ambulance to Edmonton and remains in hospital.

No officers were hurt.

No other details were offered about the confrontation between the man and police, including how many shots were fired by Mounties.

Neither were any details provided about the fatal shooting which drew RCMP to Kehewin.

RCMP will continue to investigate the fatal shooting while the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, responsible for investigating police conduct which causes serious injury and death, has confirmed it will be reviewing the shots fired by police.

Kehewin Cree Nation is located about 230 kilometres northeast of Alberta's capital city.