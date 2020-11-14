EDMONTON -- A person sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash on Highway 2 Saturday evening.

The man whose car was struck remains in hospital in serious condition, RCMP said Sunday morning.

The crash between the semi and car happened around 6:50 p.m. at the Highway 616 exit, prompting Mounties to close the northbound lanes until after midnight.

RCMP believe the car was parked on the side of the QEII highway when it was hit.

The semi driver was not injured.

A collision reconstructionist attended, but police said the crash remains under investigation.

Traffic was diverted at Township Road 470 to Highway 2A.