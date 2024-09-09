EDMONTON
    Person killed by road grader northeast of Edmonton

    A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a road grader in northern Alberta on Monday.

    The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Goodfish Lake First Nation, about 180 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

    The victim has been identified as a 34-year-old resident of Goodfish Lake.

    Police say driver impairment has been ruled out as a factor in the crash.

    No further information has been provided.

