Person shot by police during armed robbery call, ASIRT investigating: EPS

A person was shot Wednesday evening by Edmonton police who were responding to an armed robbery in the downtown core.

An armed robbery was reported at a business near 105 Street and 107 Avenue around 7 p.m., police said.

No other details were provided about the circumstances of the shooting, the person who was shot, or their condition.

Edmonton police chief Dale McFee is scheduled to hold a news conference on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating.

This is a developing news story. Information will be added as it becomes available.