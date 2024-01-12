Person shot in leg by Mountie during 'altercation' in Fort McMurray

An investigation will be started after a Mountie shot a suspect in the leg on Thursday in Fort McMurray.

Around 9 a.m., officers found a vehicle which they believed was involved in a recent hit-and-run on Confederation Way at the Highway 63 exit, RCMP said in a news release.

"An altercation between the male suspect and a police officer resulted in the officer discharging their service firearm."

The male was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

No one else was hurt in the altercation.

ASIRT, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, as well as Alberta RCMP will be reviewing the incident and officer's actions.

ASIRT investigates any time police action results in serious injury or death.

Anyone who witnessed or has video of the incident is asked to contact ASIRT at 780-644-1483.