A person was taken to hospital early Saturday morning after being injured in what police are calling a personal dispute.

According to police, the person was stabbed and suffered minor injuries in an incident near 132 Avenue and 60 Street between midnight at 2 a.m.

They were still in hospital late-Saturday morning, but said to be in a stable condition.

An investigation has been started.

While no arrests had been made as of Saturday at noon, police said there was no threat to the public as the victim and other party knew each other, and police were working to locate the second party.