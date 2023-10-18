Edmonton

    • Person suffers serious injuries from dog bite in north Edmonton

    An ambulance is seen in this undated file photo. An ambulance is seen in this undated file photo.

    A person was injured after a dog bit them in the Parkdale area on Wednesday morning.

    Emergency crews were called to 118 Avenue and 85 Street at 5:42 a.m.

    One person was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

    The Edmonton Police Service says animal control peace officers have taken over the investigation.

