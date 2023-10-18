Person suffers serious injuries from dog bite in north Edmonton
A person was injured after a dog bit them in the Parkdale area on Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to 118 Avenue and 85 Street at 5:42 a.m.
One person was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.
The Edmonton Police Service says animal control peace officers have taken over the investigation.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Boorish and rude': Conservatives heckle House Speaker during speech on ills of heckling
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus was heckled repeatedly on Wednesday over his decision to delay question period in order to deliver a speech to MPs about the issue of heckling.
Toronto-bound Air Canada flight performs emergency landing in Houston
An Air Canada flight heading toward Toronto from Mexico City had to make an emergency landing in Houston last week.
BREAKING NEWS Calgary police officer shot, residents asked to avoid Falconridge Plaza
A member of the Calgary Police Service was shot on Wednesday afternoon.
Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza, as doctors struggle to treat hospital blast victims
Israel said Wednesday that it will allow Egypt to deliver limited quantities of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The first crack in a punishing 10-day siege on the territory came one day after a deadly blast at a Gaza City hospital killed hundreds and put immense strain on Gaza doctors treating the many wounded as medical supplies ran out.
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
An Arab Israeli community leads by example in Tel Aviv
The Hamas massacre has led to a war that is now feeding off of the innocent lives of both Israelis and Palestinians. Yet, there’s an Arab, Israeli enclave that at its best can set an example for this war-torn region. In Hebrew its name translates to beautiful, and if you take one walk through the neighbourhood of Jaffa, you can’t help but marvel at its architecture and charm.
TikTok denies it's controlled by China as exec faces Canadian MPs over security fears
A TikTok executive faced off on Wednesday with Canadian lawmakers who have concerns that data from the app could end up in the hands of the Chinese government.
Woman arrested after trying to get close to Trump at New York trial; she says she's a supporter
A woman has been arrested after standing up at former President Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial and walking toward the front of the courtroom, where he was sitting.
U.S. vetoes UN resolution condemning all violence against civilians in Israel-Hamas war
The U.S. vetoed a UN resolution Wednesday to condemn all violence against civilians in the Israel-Hamas war and to urge humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, saying it was too early to craft an appropriate Security Council response to the crisis.
Calgary
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Calgary police officer shot, residents asked to avoid Falconridge Plaza
A member of the Calgary Police Service was shot on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Mould and mouse droppings: Calgary mother says she can't afford to leave 'nightmare' rental home as prices skyrocket
The city's rental prices are continuing to rise at an alarming rate, and regular Calgarians are feeling the impact.
-
Province investing millions to revamp Alberta's primary care structure
The Alberta government says it will be investing millions to improve access to family doctors for all Albertans and tackle many of the challenges facing the province's physicians.
Saskatoon
-
Labour groups vow to make Sask. Party 'uncomfortable' if pronoun bill proceeds
Leaders from the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour and the Service Employers International Union (SEIU) say they will turn up the heat if the province shields its controversial pronoun rules by invoking the notwithstanding clause.
-
Saskatoon adds safety features at crosswalk where girl was fatally struck
Permanent safety features have been installed at a Saskatoon crosswalk where a nine-year-old girl was hit and killed.
-
Saskatoon mayor says province's pronoun legislation should be pulled
The mayor of Saskatchewan's largest city said he agrees with those who have asked the province to withdraw its proposed pronoun legislation.
Regina
-
'I didn't get to say goodbye': Man cremated too soon after Regina funeral home mix-up
Kara Pasap says her grieving process is in limbo after being stripped of the opportunity to say goodbye to her son one last time.
-
Sask. daycare plan 'floundering' due to lack of staff, educators say
Early childhood educators in Saskatchewan are highlighting staffing shortages and intense demand following a report on the province's sluggish start in adding 26,000 daycare spots over five years.
-
Two Rider receivers eyeing 1,000 yards on the year
Saskatchewan Roughriders receivers Shawn Bane Jr. and Samuel Emilus are both within 40 receiving yards to reach 1,000 on the season.
Atlantic
-
N.S. police searching for man involved in alleged motel shooting
Nova Scotia RCMP officers are searching for a Truro man who was allegedly involved in a motel shooting over the weekend.
-
Saint John police identify body found in river
Police say they have identified the body that was found in the Saint John River last month.
-
Freshwater at risk: Dalhousie University research into precious resource on Sable Island
New research from scientists with Dalhousie University’s Coastal Hydrology Lab suggests the groundwater supply at Sable Island is being threatened by changing weather and coastal erosion.
Toronto
-
Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
-
Ontario real estate agent suspended after post about Israel-Hamas war
A real estate brokerage has suspended a Vaughan-based realtor who was allegedly behind a social media post that appeared to make light of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
-
Man, 63, charged after allegedly ripping Palestinian flag off vehicle at Pickering home
A 63-year-old man has been charged after allegedly damaging a Palestinian flag in Pickering on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Calgary teen who dreamed of studying at McGill now looking elsewhere after Quebec's new tuition policy
A Calgary teenager who had high hopes of studying at McGill University is now looking elsewhere after Quebec said it would force out-of-province students to pay a $17,000 tuition.
-
'They're our universities': Quebec finance minister has message for English universities
Quebec's finance minister said discussions are continuing with the province's English universities about the proposed measure to almost double tuition rates for out-of-province students.
-
Montreal man awaits news from family in Gaza City
Montrealer Omar Abuthuraia has not heard from his uncle and family since the bombing of Gaza City began. He said many families are splitting up and trying to find safe havens in clinics and hospitals.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police plan new Neighbourhood Operations Centre on Rideau Street
The Ottawa Police Services Board will vote Monday on a recommendation to sign a lease with CF Rideau for a new Neighbourhood Operations Centre at 55 Rideau Street, Unit 107.
-
Daytime shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to a call at 12:50 p.m. for a shooting on York Street, between Dalhousie Street and Cumberland Street.
-
Eastern Ontario residents allege they paid contractor thousands of dollars for work never completed
A Luskville, Que. contractor is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police allege 11 residents in eastern Ontario were defrauded out of nearly $1,000,000.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'It's terrible': Community on edge after woman found dead in Guelph motel
Guelph police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead at a motel over the weekend.
-
WRPS plan to ask for $16.3M budget increase as talks get underway
Region of Waterloo budget talks got underway in earnest Wednesday with a pair of meetings, including discussion about the police budget.
-
Brantford residents show support for SC Johnson amidst battle to keep plant in town
There was an outpouring of support for SC Johnson at a Brantford council meeting Tuesday evening, as the city works to keep the company's main plant in town.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver killed when truck crashes into house in northern Ont.
One person was killed Tuesday evening when a truck crashed into a home in Iroquois Falls.
-
Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
-
Suspicious fire destroys vacant house in Sudbury
A fire destroyed an unoccupied home in the West End of Greater Sudbury Tuesday evening.
Winnipeg
-
'One Manitoba': Wab Kinew sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinet
Manitoba's new premier, Wab Kinew, and his cabinet have been sworn in with a ceremony that featured traditional Indigenous music and dancing.
-
Court designates man who killed parents, attacked nurse a high risk
The Winnipeg man who was found not criminally responsible for killing his parents and attacking his supervisor at Seven Oaks Hospital has been designated a high-risk accused.
-
A list of Manitoba's new cabinet ministers
Manitoba's new premier and his cabinet have been sworn in. The premier's executive council will have 15 ministers:
Vancouver
-
Recycling truck collides with, kills 12-year-old biking to school in Pitt Meadows, RCMP say
A child is dead after a crash in Pitt Meadows Wednesday morning.
-
B.C. expanding supports for crime victims, re-funding sexual assault centres
The B.C. government has announced expanded supports for victims of crime, along with restored funding for five sexual assault centres across the province.
-
Mountie testifies to serving DNA warrant of man accused in B.C. of murder
A Mountie with the Lower Mainland's integrated homicide team testified she was the officer who served a warrant to obtain DNA from the man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl in a Metro Vancouver park six years ago.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island woman's overdose death now considered a homicide: RCMP
A 52-year-old Vancouver Island woman, who died of a drug overdose more than seven months ago, is now considered a murder victim.
-
Hospital vending machines to dispense needles, naloxone on Vancouver Island
Drug users will soon be able to access harm reduction supplies, such as needles, naloxone and drug-testing strips, from vending machines at three Vancouver Island hospitals.
-
Staffing issues force BC Ferries sailing cancellations between Victoria, Tsawwassen
Once again, staffing issues have forced BC Ferries to cancel sailings on a major route between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.