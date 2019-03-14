

CTV Edmonton





Alberta Health Services says that a person with a confirmed case of the measles went to a number of public places in Calgary and Cochrane while infectious.

Anyone who went to the following places during the listed dates and times may have been exposed.

March 5:

Exposure Location: Tim Hortons, 12 Westside Drive, Cochrane

Exposure Time Period: 8:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Exposure Location: Multi-business facility, 110 – 2 Ave W, Cochrane

Exposure Time Period: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Exposure Location: Cumbrian Arms Pub, 57 W Aasby Rd., Cochrane

Exposure Time Period: 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. (March 6)

March 6:

Exposure Location: Multi-business facility, 110 – 2 Ave. W, Cochrane

Exposure Time Period: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

March 8:

Exposure Location: Rexall Pharmacy, 305 1 St. W, Cochrane

Exposure Time Period: 1 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

March 11:

Exposure Location: Multi-business facility, 110 – 2 Ave. W, Cochrane

Exposure Time Period: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Exposure Location: Yoshi Grill, 204 5 Ave., Cochrane

Exposure Time Period: 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Exposure Location: Save-on-Foods, 65 Bow St., Cochrane

Exposure Time Period: 7:15 p.m. to 10 p.m.

March 12:

Exposure Location: Cabela’s, 851 64 Ave. N.E., Calgary

Exposure Time Period: 12:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Exposure Location: Re:Grub Deerfoot City, 901 64 Ave. N.E. Unit 5113, Calgary

Exposure Time Period: 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Exposure Location: Bella Concert Hall, Mount Royal University, 4824 Mt. Royal Gate S.W., Calgary

Exposure Time Period: 7:15 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Anyone who may have visited one of those locations and who has not had a measles vaccine is encouraged to come down to an immunization clinic at Brentwood Mall in Calgary between 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone who visited the locations born after 1970 who hasn’t had two doses of measles vaccine may also be at risk for developing measles.

Those individuals are advised to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles. If symptoms do develop, call Health Link at 811 before going to a doctor.

Symptoms of measles include a fever of 38.3 degrees Celsius or higher, cough, runny nose or red eyes and a blotchy rash that appears three to seven days after the fever starts, beginning behind the ears and face and spreading down the body to the arms and legs.

Anyone who was not exposed to the measles in one of these locations can call Health Link at 811 for advice or to book an appointment for a booster shot.

Last month, AHS warned of a similar situation after a person with a confirmed case of measles flew through the Edmonton International Airport.