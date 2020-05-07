EDMONTON -- The Alberta SPCA is expanding its Help for Animals program to the city of Edmonton because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Help for Animals provides food to animal owners in need of support.

The program is normally limited to areas outside of Edmonton and Calgary.

The expansion was made possible by a food donation from Purina PetCare.

“Animal shelters in Alberta have limited ability to take in surrendered or distressed animals,” Alberta SPCA Executive Director Terra Johnston said in a written release. “It is our goal to help owners to care for their animals on their property to prevent animals from being neglected and shelters from becoming overwhelmed.”

Pet owners fill out a form on the Alberta SPCA website and will be contacted to discuss details and arrange pick-up.

The program is meant to help people in need and should only be used as a last resort.

The charity also raised money for the initiative on Giving Tuesday, exceeding its goal of $10,000.